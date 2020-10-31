Windham: Where do big bucks go during the rut?

Did you set your clocks back? If not, do that as soon as you finish reading this column.

Nebraska’s firearm deer season is 14 days away. I know hunters are getting ready and getting their rifles sighted in for opening day. It is also crunch time for your scouting. As the rut approaches, the travel patterns of bucks change. We are in the pre-rut phase of the season now. Bucks are moving and looking for does. According to an article I saw in Field & Stream, the peak of the rut is predicted to be Nov. 17 in our part of Nebraska, so our firearm season is right on target.

Bucks, particularly mature bucks, tend to expand their range and daily movements as the rut approaches. Due to this movement, you are likely to see a “new” buck showing up on your trailcams or walking about while you are out scouting. A buck’s rut travels for the first estrous does begin about three weeks before peak breeding in any given area, which means right now in most places. Halloween is always my marker to be out scouting and watching what the deer are doing. Some years back a hunting buddy of mine used this knowledge to arrow what we have come to call the Great Halloween Buck by getting his shot at a 170-plus class buck in the last hour of light on Halloween.