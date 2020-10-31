Windham: Where do big bucks go during the rut?

Did you set your clocks back? If not, do that as soon as you finish reading this column.
Nebraska’s firearm deer season is 14 days away. I know hunters are getting ready and getting their rifles sighted in for opening day. It is also crunch time for your scouting. As the rut approaches, the travel patterns of bucks change. We are in the pre-rut phase of the season now. Bucks are moving and looking for does. According to an article I saw in Field & Stream, the peak of the rut is predicted to be Nov. 17 in our part of Nebraska, so our firearm season is right on target.
Bucks, particularly mature bucks, tend to expand their range and daily movements as the rut approaches. Due to this movement, you are likely to see a “new” buck showing up on your trailcams or walking about while you are out scouting. A buck’s rut travels for the first estrous does begin about three weeks before peak breeding in any given area, which means right now in most places. Halloween is always my marker to be out scouting and watching what the deer are doing. Some years back a hunting buddy of mine used this knowledge to arrow what we have come to call the Great Halloween Buck by getting his shot at a 170-plus class buck in the last hour of light on Halloween.
Bucks moving at this time of year is like clockwork. said Bryan Kinkel, a deer biologist and researcher. He has monitored the movements of bucks on one of his favorite hunting properties in Tennessee, where the peak breeding date was typically Nov. 18. The first of the new rutting bucks showed up on his trail cams on the same day, Oct. 31, for four years in a row. How’s that for some good odds?
Caesar Kleberg Research Institute in Texas is a major deer research operation. Biologists with the Institute put GPS collars on 33 bucks and tracked their movements for four months, from early season through the post-rut. Their data showed that bucks generally moved less than 3 miles per day in early fall, 5 miles a day during the pre-rut and up to 6 or more miles per day during the peak of the rut. Biologist also noted that all of the 33 bucks made trips out of their home range during peak rut periods.
Biologists also discovered that during early rut and post-rut periods, bucks tended to stay close to their home range areas. The bucks did take a lot of short-distance travels in which they would circle and change directions frequently as they moved from feeding to bedding areas. However, in the last few days before the peak of the rut, many of those same bucks made longer and more straight line travels covering a lot more ground. Biologist believe that while traveling longer distances in straighter lines the bucks maximized their chances of coming into contact with estrous does and getting a chance to breed.
This is all interesting data, but how does a hunter utilize it to be more successful? The primary thing to remember is that many, if not all mature bucks, will cover two or three times the territory they traveled back in September and October. As the bucks come and go, they probably won’t be in your hunting area every day, but they’ll drift through from time to time. This is why I always say that you need to be in your blind or tree stand and expect to stay there for the whole day.
I’ve experienced this a couple times. I was camped out in my blind and shot a big buck during the middle of the day. Neither of these bucks were animals that the landowner had ever seen. These bucks were the sojourners moving out of their home ranges and looking for does ready to breed.
For our part of the state, bucks are now starting to make longer daily movements and roam more during daylight hours. If you can, you can expand your hunting area, too. Personally, I try to find my optimum hunting spot and just stick it out there. It is like my home range during deer season.
As I mentioned earlier, hunt all day, or as many hours as you can. The more time you spend in the woods, the more likely the chances of a big-buck encounter. You never know what time of day a shooter will show. It couldn’t hurt to lay a doe-scent trail in to your post each morning or afternoon; a buck moving on a long, linear travel pattern might cut your trail and come to investigate.
One more trick you might try — a buck decoy. I have a life-size full body decoy that I set out to catch the attention of the dominant buck in the area. I place the decoy near a major travel route, but off to the side in an opening where the dominant buck is likely to see it. I set up my decoys with its ears forward and looking like it is alert. The last two years, the dominant buck spotted the decoy and moved in to challenge it.
During last year’s hunt, my hunting buddy Thad McCall was in the blind with me. He spotted the buck first as it came out of the river bottom and walk directly to my decoy. The buck was all bulled up with his head down ready for a fight. He went nose to nose with the decoy and seemed to flex his muscles. To me, he was showing the decoy that he was the Arnold Schwarzenegger of the deer in these parts. I actually had to wait until the buck took a step to the east before I could fire and not hit my decoy. I’m hoping things work out similarly this year.
Campaign signs
Two more days until we vote and hopefully thing can get back to some semblance of order. I’m sure a lot of folks will be glad it’s over as well. I always look forward to the post-election time, because that is when I can pick up a lot of campaign signs.
I recycle/repurpose the corrugated plastic signs. These are the signs that are stuck out in the front lawn almost everywhere you look. They become target backers for my range practice. They work great. I usually get enough that I can make it through to the next election cycle.
