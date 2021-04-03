Windham: Where do the cranes go when they leave?

Did you know that about 90% of all the sandhill cranes in the world pass through Nebraska in the spring? Very few places on earth have the bulk of a species concentrated in such a small geographical area at one time. The migration and why all the birds come here is just one of the pieces to the puzzle on why these birds are so special.

Lots of words have been written about sandhill cranes, especially when they are here in Nebraska. We know they come here to feed in our fields and meadows, but where do they go after they leave here? What do sandhill cranes do and how do they live the other nine to 10 months out of the year when they are not here.

This column will be a ‘creature feature’ of sorts — a year in the life of a sandhill crane. However, there will be a twist. Rather than start with a crane hatching from its egg as is done with documentaries from “Nova” or “Nature,” I’m going to start with the cranes that are here now and follow their life cycle until they return next spring. I’ll cover this saga in two parts.

A little over a month ago, we began to look skyward when we heard their calls. No other birds sounds like it, and once you have heard it you will recognize it and know exactly what it means. It means spring is here and the cranes will be with us for a while.