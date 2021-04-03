Windham: Where do the cranes go when they leave?

Did you know that about 90% of all the sandhill cranes in the world pass through Nebraska in the spring? Very few places on earth have the bulk of a species concentrated in such a small geographical area at one time. The migration and why all the birds come here is just one of the pieces to the puzzle on why these birds are so special.
Lots of words have been written about sandhill cranes, especially when they are here in Nebraska. We know they come here to feed in our fields and meadows, but where do they go after they leave here? What do sandhill cranes do and how do they live the other nine to 10 months out of the year when they are not here.
This column will be a ‘creature feature’ of sorts — a year in the life of a sandhill crane. However, there will be a twist. Rather than start with a crane hatching from its egg as is done with documentaries from “Nova” or “Nature,” I’m going to start with the cranes that are here now and follow their life cycle until they return next spring. I’ll cover this saga in two parts.
A little over a month ago, we began to look skyward when we heard their calls. No other birds sounds like it, and once you have heard it you will recognize it and know exactly what it means. It means spring is here and the cranes will be with us for a while.
I was talking with a friend of mine recently about the cranes. Nicole Miller lives in Lincoln and is a bird naturalist. I heard one of her presentations a couple of years ago and asked her to be on my radio show to talk about birds in Nebraska.
Miller is a very good presenter and has now been on my show a couple of times. Miller recently sent me an email telling me about her and her husband’s trip west from the Capital City to see the cranes.
“I wanted to share with you that I had the most amazing crane experience in my life this past weekend. Also, it’s officially spring in Nebraska according to me,” Miller began. “The sheer number of cranes as they flew overhead to roost in the Platte River at night was incredible. At dawn the next morning, the cacophony of calls was almost deafening as the first massive group took to the air behind the trees lining the river.”
“The mass of life, sound and energy we witnessed brought me to tears. It was an indescribable experience. I have seen it on television, but to feel their calls bouncing off of you, seeing tiny white pin feathers floating in the early morning air, the beauty of the birds, understanding the history of their migrations, and the gift of witnessing it firsthand spoke straight to my soul,” Miller said. “Even recounting it here and reliving the joy has brought tears to my eyes. It was an experience like no other and one I will treasure forever.”
I think it is safe to say that the cranes made an impression on her. What she and her husband saw and felt is what makes these birds so special. This is also why people from all over the world come here to see them.
For the last few weeks, the cranes have been gorging themselves on the food sources they find here in the Platte Valley. Sandhill cranes are opportunistic feeders. They will eat plants, leftover grains, tubers, berries, snails, earthworms and the occasional mouse, lizard or snake. They have a long way yet to fly to their nesting sites in Canada, Alaska and Siberia some 1,000 to 5,000 miles away.
The fossil record shows that sandhill cranes have been coming here for millions of years. They have been coming to Nebraska for far longer than the Platte River has been here. How can that be?
If you listen to a lot of what is said and written about the cranes and their relationship to the Platte River, you would think that if the river dried up the cranes would disappear. That’s not quite so. Our landscape here provides lots of wetland and wet meadow that give the cranes the open spaces and food sources they need. This geographical feature has been what drew the cranes here. And incidentally, scientists believe that Sandhill cranes are one of the oldest bird species that still exists.
Quite often you can see cranes dancing. For cranes, this is like dating and attracting a mate. The birds can exhibit extravagant dancing behaviors, including bowing, jumping, running, stick or grass tossing and wing-flapping. While dancing is an important role in courtship, it is performed outside the breeding season by individuals of all ages, and is thought to aid motor development in younger birds and strengthen the pair bond in older birds.
Cranes are leaving Nebraska now and will fly north to their historical nesting grounds. The cranes generally return to the nesting grounds in which they were born. When a pair of cranes reaches their breeding grounds, they mate and begin building a nest.
Like the places they were born, they seek out wetlands to build their nests. Cranes build a low, cup-shaped nest on the ground out of adjacent plant materials. They use cattails, sedges, burr reeds, bulrushes or grasses — usually dried plant materials early in the nesting season and they will add green materials later on. The interior of the nest is lined with smaller stems or twigs.
Many of the cranes prefer areas of floating vegetation growing in standing water. Others prefer to build their nests on dry ground. The female crane will typically lay two eggs in the nest and on rare occasions, three. The pair will take care of the nest together with the male standing guard while the female sits on the nest.
This is where we will end for this week. Make sure you check out next Sunday’s column for see what the next part of the years brings for the cranes.