Windham: Will fishing become a lost art?

Larry Pape, with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, addresses a group of volunteer Certified Fishing Instructors at a Lake Maloney meeting. Pape is demonstrating the use of a face ask that the NGPC requires for conducting any classes. The class also covered NGPC policies and protocols dealing with the Covid-19 issues we have today. Pape also hopes to have a class and certify some new instructors for the Community Fishing Program in October.