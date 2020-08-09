Windham: Will fishing become a lost art?

I know that many of you who are reading this are avid anglers and your initial reaction to my question may be that it is a totally crazy notion, but is it really? Think about the demographics of anglers here, and across the country. The data says that most of us who actively fish are 45 years or older. There has been a trend over the last decade or so showing the number of anglers and the number of fishing permits being sold has gone down. That is not the trend we want to see if we want the sport of fishing to survive.
In order for the sport of fishing to survive, we continually need to add new anglers to our ranks. Many local, state and national organizations or agencies that support fishing recognize that angler ranks are dwindling and have programs to promote fishing activities to get younger anglers involved. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts a variety of programs aimed at recruiting new participants to the sport of fishing. Among other offerings, community fishing events, may be the one most people are familiar with seeing. During these events, rods, reels and expert instruction are all available to young and new anglers at no cost.
Community fishing nights are sponsored by the NGPC and held at various locations across the state. These are family fishing events, but everyone is welcome. These events are specifically designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to the sport. NGPC staff and local certified fishing instructors are on hand to help anyone to fish. The goal is to have a fun and relaxing evening.
Today, most states have established an R3 program…Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation to develop strategies that will generate more participation by the public and more permit sales. These types of programs have been shown to work.
“It’s clear that ramping up R3 efforts, among other things, has a direct, positive impact on fishing license sales,” said Recreational Boating and Fishing Federation President and CEO Frank Peterson. “This research provides support for the critical R3 work we are encouraging our state and federal agency and industry partners to undertake.”
So how do we do that here in Nebraska? Larry Pape is the NGPC education specialist and coordinator for the Community Fishing Program. This program can touch 12,000 to 15,000 people annually. However, COVID-19 has curtailed many of the programs events in 2020.
Pape was here last Thursday to conduct a brief training session with area certified fishing instructors. There were anglers from North Platte, Grand Island and Republican City. The goal of the meeting was to explain where the NGPC is with scheduling of future events and how COVID-19 can still impact things. Each person was given a copy of the NGPC policy and protocols for conducting future events, like social distancing.
I asked Pape why a program like this was necessary and why getting kids involved in fishing was important.
“It is important because it is a healthy activity that everyone can participate in for the rest of their lives. It is a great family activity that fosters togetherness, or it can be done alone, if you have the skills,” Pape said. “You don’t need expensive equipment. There are no age limitations. There are no social restrictions. Everyone is welcome and if you want you can eat what you catch and provide a meal for yourself. But maybe above all, it is fun.”
Kurt Seevers of Elkhorn is a longtime volunteer instructor who has worked with Pape on many past events. He has helped with large community events in and around Lincoln and with smaller school groups. I asked him why he has spent so many years with the program.
“I actually got involved back in 1997. My wife told me about the program and suggested I get involved. Maybe she just wanted me out of the house, but as they say, the rest is history,” Seevers said.
“What I get out of it is the fun of watching a kid catch their first fish. You can’t help but smile at that,” Seevers continued. “I also like working with adults who have either never fished before, never caught a fish, of who have been away from fishing for a long time while raising a family or building their careers. They need a little help too in order to learn about all the new things in fishing today … and they have just as much fun.”
“I hope to be able to get back out to North Platte in October and put on another class to certify more instructors in the North Platte area. We could sure use a few more,” Pape said. “Of course, that will all depend on where we are with the COVID-19 crisis at the time.”
There may be one bright spot in all of this — as odd as that sounds, recent market surveys show that even with the COVID-19 crisis, more fishing permits have sold in the last six months than ever before. I think cabin fever is behind this phenomenon and people are just looking for things to do. Fishing and the outdoors gives us an excuse to get out of the house and do something different. This is one trend I’d like to see continuing into the future.
Walleye tournament
I know we have a lot of avid walleye anglers in the area, and some excellent tournament anglers as well. Here is something that may be of interest to you.
The Nebraska Walleye Association has announced the 16th Annual Kevin J. Murray Memorial Fishing Tournament for Aug. 29-30 at Lewis and Clark Reservoir. Aug. 29 will be the Kevin J. Murray Memorial Tournament with points being awarded to registered NWA teams and a kids fishing clinic will be held that afternoon. Aug. 30 is the date for the NWA open tournament. For additional information about the Kevin J. Murray Memorial Tournament go to kevinjmurraymemorial.com or facebook.com/kevinjmurraymemorial. You may also call Nate Stender at 402-750-0228 or Dave Nadgwick at 402-657-8189. Proceeds from the tournament support the Wayne Community Schools Foundation. Over $140,000 has been raised in the prior 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.