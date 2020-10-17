Windham: Wish you had a crystal ball for fowl?

Fall is here. You can feel a chill in the air and waterfowlers are getting anxious to hunt. And the major duck and goose seasons are just days away from opening. Talk about a recipe for getting pumped up for doing some hunting! The big question at this time of the year is, “Where are the ducks”?

Well, Ducks Unlimited knows how you feel and they have an answer. DU is dedicated to helping waterfowl hunters. They have a comprehensive migration map at ducks.org/migrationmap. This waterfowl migration map is the perfect combination of technology and word-of-mouth communication between duck hunters in the field.

“With roughly 8,000 reports submitted each fall, the migration map can be a tremendous asset to waterfowl hunters in their scouting and planning efforts,” said Anthony Jones, DU’s director of internet services. “During the off-season, we ask for feedback from our supporters on how to improve the map. The result is a more powerful tool with new, innovative features that duck hunters can’t afford to miss.”

Migration map users can report waterfowl activity and hunting conditions in their local area. Visitors loading the map will see an aerial view of North America with colored markers scattered across it.