Windham: Young deer hunter has his first success

I’ve known John Boyer for several years now. He had lived here in North Platte, moved away for a time due to business and now he and his family are back.

It was probably early October of last year, John and I were talking and he mentioned that he was going to take his son Gunner on his first deer hunt. He asked me about a rifle I had written about earlier in the year, the CVA Cascade, in 6.5 Creedmoor.

“I shoot a Remington .300 Ultra Mag and I wondered if that might be a bit too much gun to start out a kid with,” John asked. “How did that 6.5 shoot? I think I need to buy Gunner his own rifle.”

To make a long story short, I suggested to John that he not buy a new rifle right away. I’d loan him the 6.5 Cascade for Gunner to use. I thoroughly enjoy being able to help a young hunter get started in the sport.

Gunner is 12 years old, and of average height and build. I think a .300 Ultra Mag might have punished him a bit. A big caliber like this could tend to make a new shooter recoil shy. The 6.5 was a much better choice to start out a hunting career. If he grows up to be as big as his Dad, he’ll be able to shoot any rifle he wants!