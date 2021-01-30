Windham: Young deer hunter has his first success

I’ve known John Boyer for several years now. He had lived here in North Platte, moved away for a time due to business and now he and his family are back.
It was probably early October of last year, John and I were talking and he mentioned that he was going to take his son Gunner on his first deer hunt. He asked me about a rifle I had written about earlier in the year, the CVA Cascade, in 6.5 Creedmoor.
“I shoot a Remington .300 Ultra Mag and I wondered if that might be a bit too much gun to start out a kid with,” John asked. “How did that 6.5 shoot? I think I need to buy Gunner his own rifle.”
To make a long story short, I suggested to John that he not buy a new rifle right away. I’d loan him the 6.5 Cascade for Gunner to use. I thoroughly enjoy being able to help a young hunter get started in the sport.
Gunner is 12 years old, and of average height and build. I think a .300 Ultra Mag might have punished him a bit. A big caliber like this could tend to make a new shooter recoil shy. The 6.5 was a much better choice to start out a hunting career. If he grows up to be as big as his Dad, he’ll be able to shoot any rifle he wants!
Gunner attends Madison Middle School and as a student he likes math and science. He also enjoys basketball, wrestling and soccer. One of his favorite hobbies has been archery, but I think hunting with firearms may now be way up on the list as well.
Gunner and his dad practiced with the 6.5 before deer season and Gunner shot it well. The rifle fit him nicely.
“He practiced at 100 yards and he had consistent groups one inch high of the bull’s-eye and almost every hole touching,” John said. “He was dialed in for a hunt.”
And so the hunting quest began.
Because of where John had been working before moving back to North Platte, he and Gunner hunted public land near Chadron. The pair traveled up to scout a few times before the season.
Opening morning dawned and Gunner was watching a decent four-by-four follow some does, but it wasn’t legal shooting time yet. The four-by-four eventually moved off.
On day two of the hunt, several does showed up and Gunner had a dilemma that almost every new hunter has to contend with: Shoot or wait. He decided to wait for a buck.
Day three found the Boyers on a piece of private ground. Gunner spotted some deer. It was several does and a young buck, milling around about 75 yards away. Another hunter’s dilemma arose: Shoot this buck or wait for a bigger one?
“Should I shoot this one, dad,” Gunner whispered.
“It’s your choice,” answered John.
“How big was your first buck, dad?” Gunner asked.
“Not much bigger than that one, son.”
John’s answer seemed to seal the deal. Gunner took aim, pushed the safety off and concentrated on where he wanted to place his shot. “I was zoned in,” Gunner told me.
Gunner settled the crosshairs where he wanted them and took the slack out of the trigger. He fired and the 6.5mm bullet covered the 75 yards in a microsecond. He saw the hit and the buck jumped but only ran about 10 more feet.
Gunner told me he wasn’t worried when he pulled the trigger.
“I knew where to hit the buck and I knew the rifle was accurate. I knew I hit him!” Gunner said.
Father and son walked to where they saw the buck go down. It was lying right where they thought — a single shot and a clean ethical kill. That’s the way it’s done.
“I was happy when I saw the buck. My dad and I had scouted a lot and I got a buck,” Gunner added.
Now came the more difficult part: Field dressing the buck. Dad showed him how it was done and Gunner got right into it. It was a good first lesson and a good first hunt. As soon as the field dressing was done they hung to buck to cool out. The hunt was done.
Congratulations, Gunner. I hope you have many more successful hunting seasons ahead of you.
Gun shows
Make a note on your calendar; there are a couple of gun shows coming up soon.
The 54th annual Grand Island Gun & Sport Show will be held at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park in Grand Island. The dates are Saturday Feb. 6 and 7. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5. The event is sponsored by NMLRA, Inc. For more information contact Ron 308-380-1376.
The Brule Gun Show will be taking place Feb. 20 and 21, at the Brule Activities Center, Eighth and Oak streets. Doors will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 21. Admission is $5 per day or $9 for a two day pass. There will be a raffle for your choice of a Sig Sauer P938 Spartan 9mm pistol or a Henry Silver Eagle lever action chambered in .22WMR. Lunch and refreshments will be available on the premises. For more information call Stef at 308-233-2501.
Enjoy your time outdoors.