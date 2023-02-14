About 11% of the United States adult population is at risk for or suffers from subjective cognitive decline. Some factors such as genetics and habitual physiological changes that affect brain health cannot be changed.

Research has shown that lifestyle changes such as participation in regular physical activity, staying socially engaged and managing stress and diet can help to delay or reduce cognitive decline.

Brenda Aufdenkamp, Nebraska Extension educator is offering “Wits Workout” in partnership with the North Platte Senior Center. This 6-week, 60-minute program is designed for adults ages 50 and older to help strengthen factors that cause us to be “forgetful.”

The goal of this program is to provide interactive dialog and experiential activities that vary each month. This program draws from the normal brain changes associated with the human memory and aging.

By managing stress, and increasing socialization opportunities, the hope is that “Wits Workout” can help to delay or reduce the onset of dementia or other cognitive declines.

Procedural memory is the nonverbal body memory or memory for motor skills that allows people to perform actions without consciously thinking about them. For example, when you take a shower you can shampoo, wash and towel dry without really thinking about what you are doing. What other examples of procedural memory tasks do you do each day? Doesn’t that sound exhausting.

The next “Wits Workout” is at 1 p.m. at the North Platte Senior Center, 901 E. 10th St.