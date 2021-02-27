Women in Ag series to feature northeast Nebraska woman

LINCOLN — “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Hannah Borg, a sixth-generation farmer in northeast Nebraska, during its next live webcast at 6:30 p.m. March 9.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business, according to an Extension press release.

Borg’s family farm, near Allen raises crops, cattle and chickens. Her main role is operating the pullet barns that they raise for Costco. When she isn’t farming, you can find her behind a camera or in a history book.

Borg graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s in Agricultural Communications. She has interned for FarmHer and the Rural Radio Network as a farm broadcaster, is active at her church and is a board member at the Wakefield Heritage Organization.

The webcast is free to attend but registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program website, wia.unl.edu.