OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts will present an online comedy special by comedian Yakov Smirnoff, “United We Laugh” at 8 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Yakov Naumovich Kokhis, known as Yakov Smirnoff is a Russian immigrant who loves America and being American. “United We Laugh” is a 75-minute comedy special by Smirnoff. He’s a comedian, movie star, best-selling author and, most recently, he earned a doctorate degree in leadership from Pepperdine University. Smirnoff has married his sweetheart, is currently touring the world doing stand-up and even has his very own theater in Branson, Missouri.
Smirnoff is also producing a brand-new podcast on ABC radio.
Smirnoff also performed on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and several other television programs, including as a regular character on “Night Court” and starred in his own show, named after his famous catchphrase, “What a Country!” He also starred in movies with Tom Hanks, Robin Williams, and Jack Nicholson.
Tickets to access the event are $25 per person and are on sale at ticketomaha.com. There is also a meet and greet option for $50. After completing the purchase, an email confirmation providing instructions on how to access the performance will be sent out.
