Youth pheasant season includes special youth hunts

LINCOLN — The Oct. 23 to 24 statewide youth pheasant, quail and partridge season for hunters ages 15 and younger provides an excellent opportunity to mentor new hunters.

“Each fall, the youth season provides a great opportunity to get young family members and friends out hunting in a more controlled environment,” said John Laux, upland game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Resident youth (age 15 or younger) do not need a permit to hunt small game, but nonresident youth must have a hunt permit and habitat stamp, NGPC said in a press release. Only youth are allowed to hunt during the youth season, except at designated special youth hunt locations where accompanying adults are also allowed to hunt.

Game and Parks will release rooster pheasants at the following special youth hunt locations and wildlife management areas (with county):

Arrowhead (Gage), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York), Cornhusker (Hall), George Syas (Nance), Wilkinson (Platte), Oak Valley (Madison), Powder Creek (Dixon), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Rakes Creek (Cass), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha), Twin Oaks (Johnson), Hickory Ridge (Johnson), Yankee Hill (Lancaster), Branched Oak (Lancaster), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman), Pressey (Custer), Arnold Trupp (Morrill), Bordeaux (Dawes) and N-CORPE east tract (Lincoln).