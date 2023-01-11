011223-npt-fea-christianwomen_merged

The North Platte Christian Women's Club's monthly Tuesday Morning Brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine St.
Susan McKain of the North Platte Community Playhouse will present the special feature and Brenda Cohn will sing and perform. Gail Coleman of Salina, Kansas, is the monthly speaker.
Reservations are required by calling Darlene Small at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4260. Cost is $6. Cancellations need to be sent to Small or Wemple by Monday morning.