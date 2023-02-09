Lincoln County Historical Museum hosting cast iron class

The Lincoln County Historical Museum is hosting a class about the history and use of cast iron at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

Intro to Cast Iron Cookware will be presented by Doug and Kathy Wenz, and a cast iron prepared treat will be available for everyone in attendance.

NP Children’s Museum hosting trivia night fundraiser

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum has set the date for their trivia night fundraiser for Feb. 18 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first questions called at 7 p.m.

Funds raised from trivia night will help update exhibits as well as allows the museum to continue its mission to serve the needs of children, families and schools as a center of learning and discovery in our community.

Teams can pre-register, or become a sponsor of the event by contacting the museum at npchildrensmuseum@outlook.com or by calling 308-532-3512.

Winners of the trivia contest will receive a cash prize. Throughout the night, there will be additional chances to win with a 50/50 raffle, heads or tails, team name and costume contests.

Participants need to bring their own food and drinks. The cost is $200 per team, which can have up to eight people.

‘Henrietta Solway’ brings Cather’s work to Lied Center

LINCOLN — “Henrietta Solway” is a new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center, and on Feb. 24 and 25 it’s coming to the Lied Center.

Created by Animal Engine Theater Company, “Henrietta Solway” combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nebraska native Willa Cather into one story. Created and performed by Carrie Brown, Katie Hartman and Karim Muasher, and directed by Melinda Jean Ferraraccio and Lindsey Hope Pearlman.

Henrietta Solway was originally scheduled to be performed twice at the Lied, but a third performance was added due to popular demand. The current schedule is 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Live webcast tickets are also available for the Feb. 25 performance.

