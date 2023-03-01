Hershey music department receives grant

The Hershey Public Schools music department received a $700 Applegate Grant to purchase classroom instruments.

The instruments support the Kodaly-inspired teaching at the elementary and secondary levels in the vocal classroom with teacher Sara Anderson, according to a press release.

This method of teaching emphasizes all modes of learning, and the classroom instruments will provide a way for students to have more hands-on experiences in the music classroom.

Applegate Grants are given to Lincoln County schools to assist in providing innovative classroom experiences for all students.

4-H Pig Lottery sign-up deadline is March 15

The deadline to sign-up for the Lincoln and Logan County 4-H Pig Lottery is March 15. To qualify, youth must be currently enrolled in 4-H in Lincoln or Logan County and must compete at county fair.

There will be a boarding option for the lottery pig for youth who do not have facilities to house the pig. The youth will still be responsible for the daily care and expenses for the animal.

Anyone interested should contact the Extension Office at 308-532-2683 as soon as possible. Space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

A $75 non-refundable deposit is required along with the name of the youth participating. The rest of the cost of the pigs will be due at the first meeting and weigh-in date on Sunday, April 2.

The pigs will be officially owned and taken home by the exhibitor at that time. The total cost will depend on the market price of pigs (usually between $250 and $300). Exhibitors will be required to attend two of the three educational meetings.

The lottery pig program was developed to help youth find pigs to show for fair and learn about caring for a market hog.

— Telegraph staff reports