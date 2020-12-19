1,100+ students to receive degrees from UNO in December 2020

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha has awarded degrees and honors its newest alumni through virtual commencement ceremonies to held online on Friday.
Moving commencement to a virtual format for December 2020 enabled UNO to follow through on its commitment to celebrating the accomplishments of its students while remaining mindful of the health and safety of the campus and Omaha communities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The list of local graduates by city:
Cozad
Mariah Roe, master of social work.
North Platte
Benjamin Kihlthau, summa cum laude extra muros, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies.
Brett Dishman, bachelor of science in business administration.
Kalynn Stoner, master of science.
Marcos Reyes, bachelor of science in business administration.
