The book for the 2023 "1 Book 4 North Platte" program will be announced during a special reception at 2 p.m. on Feb. 26. at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 2403 N. Buffalo Bill Ave.

The public is invited and refreshments will be served, organizers said in a press release.

Jim Griffin, museum executive director, will speak about the ways in which the book relates to North Platte.

Sharon Owens, owner of A to Z books, will have books available for purchase.

This is the fifth book to be chosen for the "1 Book 4 North Platte" program. Others were "A Warrior of the People: How Susan La Flesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America's First Indian Doctor" by Joe Starita; "The Library Book" by Susan Orlean; "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See and "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles.