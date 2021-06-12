‘1 Book 4 North Platte’ taking book nominations

The “1 Book 4 North Platte” committee is asking the public for nominations for the 2022-23 book selection, which will be announced in February.
A nomination for 1 Book 4 North Platte has never been easier. Log onto the North Platte Library Foundation website, npplfoundation.org. At the top, click on One Book for North Platte. Fill out the nomination form and click on “submit.” Nominations may also be made at the Public Library, A to Z Books or by contacting any committee member, the committee said in a press release.
Committee members are Sherry Polk, Connie Brittan, Kathy Fowler of Wallace, Brenda Robinson, Connie Ruhlman and Phyllis Swigart.
When making a selection, committee members try to choose a well-written book — either fiction or non-fiction — which will appeal to people of all ages from 14 to 100-plus. The book should give readers insights into life in different times or places and should be informative, inspiring and thought-provoking, with excellent characterization and attention to important social and philosophical issues, the release said.
This year’s selection, “The Island of Sea Women” by Lisa See, is a novel about friendship, but it is centered on generations of courageous and unusual women who live on the Korean island of Jeju. Through intense training when they are quite young, the women acquire the stamina and skill they need to dive as deep as 30 meters without diving equipment to gather anemone, shellfish and sea creatures.
In this book, the author also deals with the history of military occupation of the island by Japan before and during World War II and later the United States and a South Korean dictatorship. Also she writes about issues of family life and loyalty.
The first book chosen by the “1 Book 4 North Platte” committee was “A Warrior of the People: How Susan LaFlesche Overcame Racial and Gender Inequality to Become America’s First Indian Doctor” by Joe Starita.
Last year’s selection was “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, who gives her readers a spellbinding account of the fire that seriously damaged the Los Angeles Public Library in 1986 and destroyed or damaged more than a million books. Also she explores the history of the Los Angeles Public Library and pays loving tribute to all libraries.