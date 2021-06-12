‘1 Book 4 North Platte’ taking book nominations

The “1 Book 4 North Platte” committee is asking the public for nominations for the 2022-23 book selection, which will be announced in February.

A nomination for 1 Book 4 North Platte has never been easier. Log onto the North Platte Library Foundation website, npplfoundation.org. At the top, click on One Book for North Platte. Fill out the nomination form and click on “submit.” Nominations may also be made at the Public Library, A to Z Books or by contacting any committee member, the committee said in a press release.

Committee members are Sherry Polk, Connie Brittan, Kathy Fowler of Wallace, Brenda Robinson, Connie Ruhlman and Phyllis Swigart.

When making a selection, committee members try to choose a well-written book — either fiction or non-fiction — which will appeal to people of all ages from 14 to 100-plus. The book should give readers insights into life in different times or places and should be informative, inspiring and thought-provoking, with excellent characterization and attention to important social and philosophical issues, the release said.