131 UNMC senior medical students receive residency assignments

OMAHA — A total of 131 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center learned about their residency assignments during an event at the Baxter Arena in Omaha.

The 2022 Main Residency Match — referred to as Match Day — is an annual rite of passage for medical students. A day when students across the country learn where they will train for the next three to seven years, depending on the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

Forty percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 54% matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.

Nationally there were 39,205 residency positions, the largest number on record.

The UNMC medical students from the area, slated to graduate in May, are listed below by their hometown, name, specialty and location of residency assignment:

North Platte

Collin James Pieper, Campbell University, Transitional/Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton, North Carolina.

Ogallala

Devin Andrew DeLuna, University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, Transitional, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, UNMC, Radiology-Diagnostic, Omaha.