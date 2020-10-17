 Skip to main content
13th Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference postponed
13th Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference postponed

LINCOLN — The 13th annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference scheduled for Nov. 9 to 10 has been postponed due to COVID-19 based restrictions and health risks. The event’s planning committee felt that the face-to-face interaction and networking between participants, conference exhibitors and sponsors was too important a component of the annual conference.

“The safety of our participants and the need for our participants to freely visit with each other were the primary considerations,” Conference Chair John Hansen said.

The next annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference will be held on Nov. 8 to 10, 2021, at the Lincoln Cornhusker Marriott.

