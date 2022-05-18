15th annual Pony Express Ride to raise children’s mental health awareness

LINCOLN — Volunteer motorcyclists will ride across Nebraska from Wednesday through Saturday for the 15th annual Pony Express Ride, an effort to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The ride will finish at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Nebraska State Capitol, according to a press release.

The ride focuses on the message that mental health is fundamental to overall health — a message shared by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

These bikers kicked off their ride in Scottsbluff on Wednesday. Riders will reenact the mail-delivery service of the historic Pony Express by picking up letters about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters, and deliver them to the steps of the State Capitol to DHHS Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith and Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

On Thursday the riders will make stops in Kimball, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, Gothenburg and Kearney.

Stops to pick up letters (all times local to the city’s time zone) include:

Thursday

8:10 a.m., Kimball.

9 a.m., Sidney: Family 4Ward, 1105 Illinois Ave.

9:30 a.m., Sidney: Kids Korner, 627 Toledo St.

11:10 a.m., Ogallala: Keith County CASA, 307 W. A St.

1:45 p.m., North Platte: Family 1st Partnership event, Cody Park, 1601 N. Jeffers St.

3:20 p.m., Gothenburg: Community Resource Fair at Pony Express Station, 510 15th St.

5:10 p.m., Kearney: Event with Families CARE, 4111 4th Ave. No. 2.

Friday

9:50 a.m., Grand Island: Boystown Behavioral Health Clinic, 3230 W. Wildwood Drive.

11 a.m., York: Wessels Living History Farm, 5520 S. Lincoln Ave., followed by a parade from 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

1:20 p.m., Columbus: Youth & Families for Christ, 2809 13th St.

3:35 p.m., Norfolk: Public event with Parent to Parent Network, Ta Ha Zouka Park.

5:30 p.m., Fremont: Country Inn & Suites.

Saturday

9:10 a.m., Boystown: Kickoff for NAMI Walk, BoysTown Pacific St.

1:30 p.m.: Arrive at Nebraska State Capitol Building, North Steps, to deliver letters. Activities for children, food, booths and more will be part of the celebration.