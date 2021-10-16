 Skip to main content
2,510 new UNMC students mark beginning of health professions
2,510 new UNMC students mark beginning of health professions

The University of Nebraska Medical Center is welcoming 2,510 new students this fall as they make a commitment in the health professions and begin educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.

New students are listed by their hometowns and designated college. Due to privacy, some students have chosen not to be listed:

College of Pharmacy

Anselmo

Jesica Spanel.

Curtis

RaeAnn Heapy.

Eustis

Isaac Hueftle.

McCook

Holli Thomas.

College of Medicine

Cody

Cade Cody.

North Platte

Treyvon Bokoskie, Jordyn Childears, Chase Kimberling, Austin Snyder.

College of Dentistry

Dentistry program

Benkelman

Bailey Peckham.

Cozad

Benjamin Wetovick.

North Platte

Morgan Lashley, Adam Mackley, Riley Nitsch, Emma Wilkinson.

Dental hygiene program

Lexington

Jazmin Esquivel, Johanna Jimenez-Ambriz, Chelsea Villa.

Thedford

Cailyn Jameson.

College of Nursing

Kearney Division

Cozad

Adelyn Hergenrader, Tatiana Orozco.

Gothenburg

Preston Smith.

McCook

Mollie Tate.

North Platte

Morgan Guernsey.

College of Nursing West Nebraska Division (Scottsbluff)

Grant

Hailey Snyder.

North Platte

Abigail Franzen.

College of Nursing Omaha Division

Benkelman

Madison Lambley.

College of Nursing Lincoln Division

North Platte

Karsyn Buttler, MeiLisha Hou.

College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)

Graduate Studies

McCook

Kaylee Wiemers.

North Platte

Samantha Powers.

College of Allied Health Professions

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

McCook

Hannah Kohl.

North Platte

Megan Capal.

Medical Laboratory Science

Gothenburg

Madison Coulter.

McCook

Lauren Koetter.

Valentine

Brianna Mulligan.

Occupational Therapy

Callaway

Savannah Jacobsen.

Halsey

Clancy Hesseltine.

Physician Assistant

Ogallala

Josie Hughes.

Radiography

Broken Bow

Kesha DeGroff.

Elwood

Lindsay Schutz.

Trenton

Kyleigh Scott.

