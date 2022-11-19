202 Husker undergrads receive stipends for fall research projects

The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo, says the company is still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. The fifth-generation Prius hybrid models will go on sale this winter first in Japan then the U.S.. Prices have not been announced. Toyota swapped an older nickel-metal-hydride battery for a smaller, lighter lithium-ion battery. The result will be almost double the horsepower, quicker acceleration and 50% longer range.