202 Husker undergrads receive stipends for fall research projects

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 202 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this fall.
Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities.
Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week.
The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education and fisheries and wildlife.
Students with academic-year UCARE awards will present posters on their research and creative activities at student research days, to be held during the spring semester.
For more information on undergraduate research at UNL, go to ucare.unl.edu.
William Anderson of Gothenburg, sophomore, majoring in plant and landscape systems, is an area recipient of UCARE. He’ll be working on a project called, “Diversifying Nebraska Agriculture and Education through Breeding Sweet Corn and Popcorn with Novel Nutritional, Taste and Aesthetic Characteristics.”
For the full list of fall UCARE recipients, go to go.unl.edu/ucare-fall22.