2021 John Deere Gator auctioned to benefit FFA Foundation

LINCOLN — A 2021 John Deere Gator will be the highlight of the 2021 Nebraska FFA Foundation Auction. The auction, held on bigiron.com, supports the Nebraska FFA Foundation, whose mission is to support over 10,000 FFA members and their advisors in Nebraska.

In its ninth year, the John Deere Gator was donated by AKRS Equipment, Grossenburg Implement, Platte Valley Equipment, Landmark Implement and 21st Century Equipment. A Toy BigBud Tractor and Titan Tire and Goodyear Farm Tires bar stools are also available.

“We are so grateful for the support of many John Deere dealers to be able to support the Nebraska FFA Foundation in this way. They, along with the bidders understand the value that this contribution makes for Nebraska FFA members,” said Stacey Agnew, Nebraska FFA Foundation executive director. “These funds mean sustainability for the growing number of FFA chapters, members and advisors across the state.”

To participate in the online auction for the John Deere Gator, go to neffafoundation.org. Bidding ends Wednesday.