2021 Nebraska Dairy Convention set for March 18

On March 18, the dairy industry will gather at the Ramada by Wyndham Columbus Hotel & Conference Center in Columbus for the 2021 Nebraska Dairy Convention, according to a press release. The convention will open with a trade show starting at 9:30 a.m. and run until 6:15 p.m.
Throughout the day attendees will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts on various topics. Also happening during the event will be an ice cream bar, wine and cheese reception, banquet and awards ceremony.
To cap off the night, attendees will hear from U.S. Dairy Export Council CEO, Krysta Hardin.
To register, visit nebraskamilk.org.