2021 Singer-Songwriter Showcase seeking artists

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts in partnership with the Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards is looking for aspiring area artists to perform in the 2021 Singer-Songwriter Showcase at Holland Center Outdoors on June 17 and August 26 at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Omaha.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented many local artists from performing in community venues. This year’s Singer-Songwriter Showcase will be held as part of Holland Center Outdoors, providing a safe, outdoor space for artists to display their talents. The event is free but a suggested donation of $10 is encouraged and the proceeds will go to the artists.

Each showcase will feature 20-minute sets with seven different artists. In addition, one showcase artist will be selected to perform as the opening act for Alternative Routes at Holland Center Outdoors on September 2.

Artists are asked to apply by May 31 for the opportunity to perform.

Showcase rules:

» Song must be 100% original (music and lyrics).

» By participating in the showcase, applicant grants OPA the right to use the song for promotional and archival use as part of OPA’s promotion and its education and community engagement programs.

» Song can be any genre.