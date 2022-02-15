2021 winter weather impacts gas prices in 2022

Telegraph staff reports

The extreme widespread frigid winter weather that gripped Nebraska one year ago is one of the reasons many customers have higher heating bills now, according to a press release.

Natural gas prices have nearly doubled from January 2021 to January 2022. Although the rate for NorthWestern Energy to deliver natural gas services to customers is unchanged, the price of natural gas itself, which is reflected in the Purchase Gas Commodity on bills, is higher.

According to the National Weather Service, January 2022 was colder in NorthWestern Energy’s service areas in Nebraska than last winter, which leads to increased natural gas use by customers to heat homes.

During the February 2021 extreme cold, natural gas prices were at record highs.

The market price of natural gas is driven by national and global supplies and demand. To help manage price impacts, a significant amount of winter heating natural gas is purchased by NorthWestern Energy during the summer to take advantage of lower prices.

Find energy efficiency tips and more at northwesternenergy.com.