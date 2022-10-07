'2022-23 Stubble Access Guide' now available

Wheat and milo stubble left tall following harvest provides excellent cover and hunting opportunities for pheasants and other wildlife. The "2022-23 Stubble Access Guide" displays these and other adjacent habitats open to public, walk-in hunting across portions of western Nebraska.

Through the Open Fields and Waters program, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission works with landowners to increase public hunting, trapping or fishing access on private lands, the commission said in a press release.

Tall wheat and milo stubble fields are enrolled in Open Fields and Waters following harvest each year to ensure quality cover is provided. Consequently, most of these areas cannot be included in the printed "Public Access Atlas."

The "Stubble Access Guide" highlights an additional 28,000 acres of upland habitat open to public access in western Nebraska. It displays these recently enrolled tracts, as well as other publicly accessible lands. Many stubble fields include unfarmable pockets containing dense cover that often are underutilized by hunters.

The "Stubble Access Guide" is available where hunt permits are sold throughout parts of western Nebraska. Visit outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas to view the guide online, as well as the digital versions of the "Public Access Atlas," such as the interactive atlas map or the mobile-friendly offline atlas. These versions also display tall stubble sites and are updated throughout the hunting season.