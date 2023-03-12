When all the numbers are in, the value of crops produced in Nebraska in 2022 will be short compared with the year before. That is in spite of higher prices, according to a preliminary report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

NASS projects the total value of Nebraska’s field and miscellaneous crops to come in at $15.3 billion, which is about 10% lower than the 2021 crop.

Some projected average prices and total values are as follows:

Corn: $6.90 per bushel, up $0.94 from the previous marketing year. Total projected value of $10.0 billion, down 9% from the previous year.

Soybeans: $14.30 per bushel, up $1.60, with a total value of $3.98 billion, down 11%.

Winter wheat: $8.45 per bushel, up $1.58, with a total value of $222 million, down 22%.

Alfalfa: $201 per ton, up $41, with a total value of $492 million, down 18%.

Other hay: $121.00 per ton, up $18.00, with a total value of $229 million, down 13%.