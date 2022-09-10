2022 Dawson County State Fair 4-H Contest And Recognition Results

The following Dawson County 4-H’ers received the following ribbons and placings at the Nebraska State Fair.
4-H presentation contest
These are the results for the 4-H presentation contest:
- Purple ribbon winners were Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad — “The Weed Free Zone,” and Casey Wahlgren of Gothenburg — “HONK, HONK, BANG!” Reiman also received a premium award for outstanding illustrated presentation from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
- Blue ribbons winners were Grant Wahlgren of Gothenburg — “The Importance of Handicapped Parking Laws,” and Reid Wahlgren of Gothenburg “A Day in the Life of a Farmer.”
4-H fashion show
These Dawson County 4-H’ers earned the following in the 4-H fashion show:
- Saidi Ringenberg and Abbie Owens, both of Lexington, received purple ribbons showcasing their constructed garments.
- Aven Zimmerman of Overton received a purple ribbon and Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington received a blue ribbon showcasing their consumer skills with a purchased garment.
- Ringenberg received the 2022 Nebraska Make It With Wool 4-H Fashion Show plaque given in memory of Alice Doane, past state director of the Nebraska Make It With Wool for 28 years.
4-H design gallery exhibits
These Dawson County 4-H’ers earned the following in the 4-H fashion show design gallery exhibits:
- Sydni Ringenberg and Saidi Ringenberg, both of Lexington, STEAM Clothing 3 — A Stitch Further; were selected for exhibition in the “4-H Design Gallery.”
4H clothing construction
These Dawson County 4-H’ers earned the following in the 4-H clothing construction:
- Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington received the 2022 Nebraska Make It With Wool 4-H Construction Best of Show plaque for her royal blue wool coat.
4-H horticulture contest
These Dawson County 4-H’ers earned the following in the 4-H horticulture contest:
- Intermediate division blue ribbon winners were Rieker Spradlin of Cozad took 10th place and received a blue ribbon, and Wesley Thompson of Lexington received a blue ribbon. Mollie Spradlin of Cozad received a white ribbon.
- The intermediate team of Mollie, Rieker and Thompson ranked third overall.
4-H weed and grass identification contest
These Dawson County 4-H’ers earned the following in the 4-H weed and grass identification contest:
- The team of Brooklyn Reiman, Cassidy Reiman, Mollie Spradlin and Rieker Spradlin ranked second overall.
- In the intermediate division, Brooklyn placed third and received a purple ribbon and Rieker placed fifth and earned a blue ribbon.
- Cassidy and Mollie both received red ribbons.
4-H tree identification contest
These Dawson County 4-H’ers earned the following in the 4-H tree identification contest:
- In the intermediate division, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad won a blue ribbon and placed fifth.
- Wesley Thompson of Lexington also won a red ribbon and placed seventh.
4-H insect identification contest
These Dawson County 4-H’ers participated in the state fair insect identification contest.
- In the intermediate division contest, Cassidy Reiman of Cozad earned fifth place and a blue ribbon, and Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad received seventh place and a red ribbon.
4-H rainbow ribbon recognition awards
Every 4-H exhibit at the Nebraska State Fair is unique and special in its own way. However, some really stand out in a crowd. The following list recognizes individuals in the various 4-H Exhibit Hall departments that drew special attention.
Clothing department
- Wesley Thompson of Lexington — Beyond the Needle exhibit — “Color Facts Poster — Above & Beyond Information! Wow!”; clothing 2 exhibit — “Vest — Topstitching & Zippers, Beautiful, Nice Job.”
- Sydni Ringenberg of Lexington — clothing 3 exhibit — “Royal Blue Wool Coat — Buttons & Topstitching.”
- Mollie Spradlin of Cozad — shopping in style exhibit — “Clothing First Aid Kit — A great size for on the go emergencies.”
Photography department
- Wesley Thompson of Lexington — candid photo print — “You incorporated every aspect of photography in an excellent manner.”
- Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad — advanced techniques and lighting print — “Very good post-editing, excellent composition and detail! Perfectly framed.”
Science and technology department
- Seth Rhea of Lexington — unit 4 woodworking exhibit — “Table — Excellent Job!”
- Wesley Thompson of Lexington — rocket exhibit — “Pink Pigaus — Really Unique Rocket!”
Agronomy department
- Mollie Spradlin of Cozad — field corn — “Very detailed report & testing new products that might increase yield.”