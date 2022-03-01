2022 Nebraska Fish Art Contest open through March 31

The third annual Nebraska Fish Art Contest is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a press release.

This international art and writing competition gives youths the opportunity to highlight their artistic talents while learning about fish, fishing and aquatic conservation. Participants can win prizes and recognition in Nebraska and internationally.

The free contest, sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops, is accepting entries through March 31. Enter at statefishart.org.

Artists create an original illustration of any fish species and submit a one-page creative writing detailing their species’ habitat and efforts to conserve it. Entries are categorized in four grade levels: kindergarten through third grade; fourth through sixth grades; seventh through ninth grades; and 10th through 12th grades.

Judging will be in April and winners announced in May.

Changes to the contest this year allow any fish species to be depicted, digital contest registration and submissions to be accepted, and printable contest entry forms made available. Additionally, many specialty awards are available.

“The Nebraska Fish Art Contest was especially popular last year, with students submitting very creative and beautiful works of art,” said Larry Pape, Game and Parks aquatic education specialist. “We look forward to seeing this year’s student artist submissions.”

For more information, contact Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov.