2022 stocker/yearling meeting and tour will be June 23 in Imperial

Nebraska Extension will host a stocker/yearling systems summer meeting and tour June 23 in Imperial. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. MT and the program will kick off at 9 a.m. MT at the Crossroads Wesleyan Church, 220 W. 17th St., Imperial. Lunch is sponsored by Merck Animal Health, followed by a tour of Wine Glass Ranch in the afternoon.

The morning program will begin with a research update from Dale Blasi, beef cattle nutritionist and manager of the Kansas State University Beef Stocker Unit. Other speakers will also cover topics that include backgrounding systems and implant use data from the University of Nebraska. Dr. Brian Vander Ley and Dr. Becky Funk from Univeristy of Nebraska-Lincoln Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center will detail a systems approach to receiving calf health. The morning program will wrap up with Brandon Nuttelman of Merck Animal Health discussing the use of technology for disease detection. The afternoon tour of Wine Glass Ranch will feature fourth generation operator Logan Pribbeno. Pribbeno will share an overview of their operation and how stockers are managed in their production system.