2023 Master Gardener applications are open

Applications are open for the Nebraska Extension Master Gardener program in west central Nebraska. The classes run from January through April and September through October.

These classes are taught in person in North Platte or online through Zoom, Extension said in a press release.

For new volunteer trainees, the training fees covers the manuals, T-shirt, name badge and program fees. Fees for volunteers in their second year and beyond are much lower to cover state program fees and local program support.

For anyone who wants to participate in the classes without becoming a certified volunteer there is a nominal yearly fee.

To register, go to go.unl.edu/wnebrmgapplication. Deadline is Jan. 6, 2023.

People interested in the Master Gardener program don't have to be perfect gardeners to participate, unlike the misconception that the public may have.

A desire to learn about aspects of the horticulture world, and the willingness to share that knowledge with others in their communities are the qualities that Nebraska Extension is looking for in prospective Extension Master Gardener volunteers.

In return for training volunteers who were interested in helping, Extension offers a specific training course on a variety of horticultural topics for these volunteers to give our non-biased, scientific based recommendations to the people they assisted.

In trade for the Extension-based horticulture training, these volunteers donate a specific amount of volunteer hours on Extension sponsored educational programs in return for certification purposes with the Extension Master Gardener program.

The master gardener program in Nebraska has been active since 1976, reaching thousands of citizens and horticulture industry professionals across the state and the United States in face-to-face, news media and social media outreach through demonstrations, educational programs, and information sharing

"The Extension Master Gardener program is a wonderful example of recruiting, training and empowering volunteers who are interested in horticulture into trained, program certified volunteers who extend the reach and diversity of the Nebraska Extension Horticulture program," the release said.

For questions, contact David Lott at dlott2@unl.edu or contact the Nebraska Extension Office in North Platte at 308-532-2683.