2023 poultry calendar features photos from contest

LINCOLN — Keeping backyard flocks healthy is important to poultry owners.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s 2023 poultry calendar features photos from this year’s contest and includes biosecurity information for poultry owners to protect their flocks from diseases like avian influenza, the state agency said in a press release.

NDA’s annual Poultry Photo contest was open to Nebraska 4-H and FFA members from around the state.

“4-H and FFA members work hard to ensure that the animals in their care stay healthy and strong,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “The photos from NDA’s annual Poultry Photo contest show healthy birds in a variety of settings that highlight the diverse poultry industry found in Nebraska.”

The students submitting winning photos from this year’s contest are Mallory Beethe of Gretna; Kelsey Bunn of North Bend; Elizabeth Hilkemann of Firth; Grace Mentzer of Lincoln; Anne Nygren of Ashland; Elisa Oberg of Farnam; Janae Oberg of Farnam; Jon Oberg of Farnam; Kara Oberg of Farnam; Franklin Polacek of Norfolk; Aniah Stone of Minden; and Josh Stone of Minden.

“I would like to thank the 4-H and FFA members who submitted photos for our Poultry Photo contest this year,” Wellman said. “Your creativity, attention to detail, and photography skills set you apart from your peers. Congratulations!”

NDA’s 2023 calendar can be viewed and downloaded from NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/animal/avian.