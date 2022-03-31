20th-anniversary national tour of ‘Church Basement Ladies’ comes to the Lied Center

LINCOLN — “Church Basement Ladies” returns to the Lied Center for another helping of music, laughter and casseroles in the hit musical comedy that started it all. From preparations for a record-breaking Christmas dinner to the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a steaming hot July wedding, the ladies stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young and keep the pastor on due course in this hilarious production.

“Church Basement Ladies” will be at the Lied Center for two performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 16. In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org.

The original production of “Church Basement Ladies” opened 20 years ago at the Plymouth Playhouse in Minneapolis, and was performed to more than 250,000 patrons, in 1,123 performances during its 2½ year run. Patrons share the same sentiment when commenting on the show: “Those same ladies live in my church basement, and I can even tell you their names.”

“I know these ‘Steel Magnolias’ of the church,” director Curt Wollan said. “My mother was not only one of them, but her church actually named their new kitchen stove ‘Lorraine’ in her honor.”