21st annual short story contest honors Aldrich and exceptional writing

The Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation has announced its 2023 Short Story Contest, which is celebrating its 21st year of competition, honors Aldrich, a Nebraska author, and recognizes outstanding writing.

Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story that is written in the wholesome spirit displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works while incorporating a theme that focuses on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity and/or geography (past, present and/or future). A list of books by the author which entrants can read to become familiar with Aldrich’s work is available on the Foundation’s website, bessstreeteraldrich.org. Examples entrants can read to get a feel for Aldrich’s style include her best-selling novel “A Lantern in Her Hand,” “The Lieutenant’s Lady” (the featured book in 2023) or a collection of short stories. Story length should be 1,000 to 2,000 words (there is no minimum word requirement for the intermediate category). The contest is not accepting essays.

Prizes will be awarded at an annual event hosted June 10. Adults are provided cash prizes of $100 for first place; $50, second place; $25, third place. High school (grades ninth through 12), middle school (grades sixth through eighth) and intermediate school (grades third through fifth) awards include $50 for first place; $25, second place; and $15, third place.

Any individual who submits a short story may participate in a free tour during 2023. Aldrich House guides will be able to confirm participation upon arrival at the Aldrich House. Family members of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation board members are not eligible.

The due date for submissions is April 15, 2023. A submission link and a complete list of rules can be found at bessstreeteraldrich.org.

Questions about the contest or an alternative paper submission can be directed to Kurk Shrader, executive director, at aldrichfoundation@gmail.com, or call 402-994-3855.