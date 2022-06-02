25th Buffalo Commons Festival set for June 10-12

A couple of brothers raised in the Imperial area are one of the headliners for this year’s 25th Buffalo Commons Storytelling and Music Festival in McCook June 10 to 12.

The Talbott Brothers are an alternative/indie-rock duo that combine honest songwriting with down-to-earth messages that prove to be prevalent in today’s world, according to a press release. Nick and Tyler Talbott are now based in Portland, Oregon.

Other headliners include storyteller Kevin Kling, best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.” His autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life. Artist Shonto Begay will also be featured this year. He is a Diné (Navajo) painter, illustrator, author and educator. His art captures the striking beauties of a Navajo upbringing and the realities of modern reservation life.

There will be many opportunities to see the Talbott Brothers at several free and ticketed events planned for this year’s festival.

Starting June 10, McCook Community College will lead a tour around McCook to see “Where Art Happens.” This day-long tour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will explore what’s new and what the future may hold for area artists, and tours of six area galleries. Cost is $30 and includes lunch.

At 7:30 p.m. June 10, The Talbott Brothers along with Kling and Begay will be on stage at the historic Fox Theater for “Let Art Tell Your Story.” Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger, and are available at MNB Bank, 220 Norris Ave.; Sehnert’s Bakery (308-345-6500), 312 Norris Ave.; through EventBright and at the door.

On June 11, free events include community stories at the High Plains Museum starting at 9 a.m. with the headliners Shonto Begay at 9 a.m., Kevin Kling at 10:20 a.m. and the Talbott Brothers at 11:15 a.m. with “Harmonies from the American Heartland.”

From noon to 3 p.m. at Norris Alley between the Keystone Building and the Fox Theater Kids Fest will feature the headliners.

Other free events include an open microphone and community stories and poetry at Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Café starting at 1 p.m. From 3 to 4 p.m. at the George W. Norris Home, there will be stories about the history, life and achievements of the Fighting Liberal.

Tickets are already sold out for the 6:30 p.m. Dinner Cabaret at Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Café, featuring Kling and The Talbott Brothers.

From 2 to 4 p.m. June 12, the festival concludes with “Voices from the Past,” a free event at the High Plains Museum, 413 Norris Ave., featuring informal stories about artists past.

For more information about this year’s festival, please visit buffalocommons.org.