3 ways to have a healthier Halloween

Halloween is near and it’s important to mix in healthy alternatives with the sweet treats you find this time of year. Try these Halloween alternatives to help find a healthy balance:

Enjoy candy in moderation

Enjoy candy and sweet treats in moderation since they have a lot of calories but few nutrients. Practice portion control by eating candy over a period-of-time while keeping the candy out of sight to avoid mindless eating. Pick out your favorite candy and enjoy a few pieces each day. Offer a smaller serving such as fun-size candy or splitting a candy bar. Try eating a piece of candy with a glass of milk or apple slices to get some extra nutrients. Hand out healthier snacks to trick-or-treaters such as individual packages of pretzels, dried fruit, unsweetened applesauce, animal crackers, trail mix, or 100% juice boxes. Make every bite count and choose foods that are rich in nutrition more often.

Offer non-food treats