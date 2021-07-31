39 high school grads selected for new Raikes School cohort

LINCOLN — Thirty-nine recent high school graduates have been selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.

This will be the 22nd cohort in the history of the Raikes School, formerly the J.D. Edwards Honors Program. Cohort 2021 boasts 13 National Merit Finalists and a National Hispanic Scholar. The students represent 10 states and 18 Nebraska high schools. They are pursuing eight majors across three colleges.

Students in the Raikes School live and learn together in the Kauffman Academic Residential Center, participating in a variety of classes and experiences that make them well-rounded candidates for internships, full-time positions and graduate school. Most Raikes School students, about 95%, complete three or more internships, and all have jobs or are accepted into graduate school within three months of graduation. This summer, Raikes School students are interning or completing research with 45 companies in 13 states. The school’s 2021 graduates will start their careers at 24 companies in 14 states.