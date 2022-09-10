 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H achievement application due Oct. 3

  • 0

The 4-H achievement application is an organized presentation of what has been learned and accomplished in 4-H. When accurately and care­fully assembled, it is a useful tool for determining progress and personal growth.

The 4-H achievement application for awards recognition is due Oct. 3 in­ the Dawson County Extension Office before 5 p.m. according to a press release. Ribbons will be given to all who com­plete and turn in an application by dead­line.

The Dawson County Extension Office has the 2022 direction guidelines to help 4-H'ers start or update the awards applica­tion, or they are also available on the Dawson County website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/dawson-county-4-h-annual-achievement-appication.

The 4-H Council will review the 4-H application and make selec­tions. 4-H'ers will be recognized at the 4-H Achievement Barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lexing­ton Middle School, 1100 N. Washington St.

