4-H achievement application due Oct. 3

The 4-H achievement application is an organized presentation of what has been learned and accomplished in 4-H. When accurately and carefully assembled, it is a useful tool for determining progress and personal growth.
The 4-H achievement application for awards recognition is due Oct. 3 in the Dawson County Extension Office before 5 p.m. according to a press release. Ribbons will be given to all who complete and turn in an application by deadline.
The Dawson County Extension Office has the 2022 direction guidelines to help 4-H'ers start or update the awards application, or they are also available on the Dawson County website at extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson/dawson-county-4-h-annual-achievement-appication.
The 4-H Council will review the 4-H application and make selections. 4-H'ers will be recognized at the 4-H Achievement Barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Lexington Middle School, 1100 N. Washington St.