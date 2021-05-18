4-H Animal Science Discovery Days set for May 27, June 9

4-H Animal Science Discovery Days will be May 27 at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis and June 9 at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Albion.

The days will start at 9 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m.

All youth, ages 8 to 18, may register. Registration is $10 and includes lunch.

Brett White from University of Nebraska-Lincoln animal science will be the keynote speaker at both locations to discuss his work with animal breeding and genetics These educational, hands-on sessions will open youth up to new possibilities in the area of animal science and give them a chance to interact with animal science experts in the state.

Youth will interact with, and learn from, animal science faculty, industry experts and other youth excited about animal science. They will gain knowledge and understanding of the livestock industry and current research in animal science. Youth will also become aware of careers related to animal science.

Priority registration is $10 and will end 1 week prior to each event — Thursday for the NCTA event and June 2 for the Albion event. Registration fee will jump to $15 per participant after these dates. Register at https://cvent.me/WY8DxL.

For more information, contact Elena Stout, 4-H educator for Harlan and Furnas counties, at 308-928-2119 or elena.stout@unl.edu; Ashley Benes, 4-H youth development coordinator, at ashley.benes@unl.edu; or a local Extension office.