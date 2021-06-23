4‑H announces Presentation Contest results

During the past few days, five area 4‑H’ers have been working hard preparing their presentations for Dawson County’s 2021 4‑H Presentation Contest.

The contest was hosted Tuesday. The judge for the event was Elaine Redfern of Holdrege. Andrea Nisley, UNL Exten­sion educator, conducted the event.

The Dawson County Bankers presented all the 4‑H contestants with a $10 bill as a bonus for their efforts.

Each year a plaque sponsored by Dawson County Farm Bureau is awarded to the top home economics and agriculture 4‑H Clubs. Tail Twisters 4-H Club of Gothenburg won the Agriculture Plaque. The alternate was Horseshoe Bend 4-H Club of Lexington.

Representing Dawson County at the State Fair competition will be Carson Reiman.

The following purple ribbons were awarded:

» Carson Reiman, Cozad: “How to Build a Diorama.”

» Griffin Owens, Lexington: “Fired Up, Not Tired Out.”

Blue ribbon winners were:

» Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad: “Fantastic Fudge.”

» Cassidy Reiman, Cozad: “Tip-Top Table Setting.”

» Terrence Bliven, Lexington: “Double Delight.”