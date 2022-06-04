4-H announces weed and grass identification contest winners

Medal winners and top overall scores in the junior division went to Megan Walahoski of Overton, gold medal; Bristol McConville of Lexington, silver medal; and Josue Casanova of Lexington, bronze medal. In the intermediate division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, gold medal; Wesley Thompson of Lexington, silver medal; and Maya Soria of Kearney bronze medal. Senior division medal winners were Sarah Treffer of Cozad, gold medal; Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, with a silver medal; and Greg Treffer of Cozad, bronze medal.

In the junior division, purple ribbons were awarded to Megan Walahoski of Overton, Bristol McConville of Lexington and Josue Casanova of Lexington. Blue ribbons were awarded to Melissa Montano of Kearney and Grant Walahoski of Overton. In the Intermediate Division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad, Wesley Thompson of Lexington, Maya Soria of Kearney, and Paige Walahoski of Overton earned purple ribbons. A blue ribbon was awarded to Terrence Bliven of Lexington. In the Senior Division, purple ribbons were awarded to Sarah Treffer of Cozad, Rieker Spradlin of Cozad, Greg Treffer of Cozad and Emma Luther of Overton. Blue ribbons were earned by Parker Walahoski of Overton and Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington.