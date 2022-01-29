4-H celebrated across Nebraska in February

Looking for something more? Celebrating Nebraska 4-H Month looks different in every 4-H county, but in Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties there are offering additional ways to celebrate. Families can pick up an “I Belong” yard sign at the Extension Office after enrolling in 4-H and email pictures to show how they are celebrating the theme days to amber.willard@unl.edu. There will also be a 4-H Open House at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 27. There will be hands on booths provided to show families the wide variety of projects available in Nebraska 4-H. On-site enrollment will also be available.