4-H celebrated across Nebraska in February

What do you think of when the month of February is near? Maybe it’s scheduling Valentine’s Day plans or the fact that we’re just a bit closer to nicer weather. For us, Nebraska 4-H Month is on our minds when February rolls around.
Nebraska 4-H Month is an opportunity to celebrate 4-H locally, recruit new members and volunteers, and have fun. In 2022, it will also be a time to celebrate all the ways in which 4-H helps young people find a sense of belonging. You’ll see the phrase “I Belong” as a nod to the theme and intentions of the month. Nebraska 4-H is for youth ages 5 to 18.
Dates to celebrate:
» 4-H Spirit Day, Wednesday.
» 4-H Volunteer Appreciation Day, Feb. 9.
» 4-H Weekend of Service, Feb. 12 to 13.
» 4-H Sponsor & Donor Appreciation Day, Feb. 16.
» 4-H Professional Appreciation Day, Feb. 23.
Nebraska 4-H is asking participants to apply the “Nebraska 4-H — I Belong” frame to Facebook profiles, and to post during the Nebraska 4-H Instagram Takeover during Nebraska 4-H Month.
To apply to take over the Nebraska 4-H Instagram, complete the form at 4h.unl.edu/instagram-takeover.
Looking for something more? Celebrating Nebraska 4-H Month looks different in every 4-H county, but in Lincoln, Logan and McPherson counties there are offering additional ways to celebrate. Families can pick up an “I Belong” yard sign at the Extension Office after enrolling in 4-H and email pictures to show how they are celebrating the theme days to amber.willard@unl.edu. There will also be a 4-H Open House at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 27. There will be hands on booths provided to show families the wide variety of projects available in Nebraska 4-H. On-site enrollment will also be available.
To share how you are celebrating the month, stop by the 4-H office, email or call, or post on social media with the hashtag #NE4HMONTH. To learn more, contact the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson County Extension Office at amber.willard@unl.edu or 308-532-2683, or follow our Facebook page “Lincoln, Logan & McPherson County 4-H — Nebraska.”.