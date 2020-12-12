4-H college scholarships available in Custer County

Custer County High School seniors thinking about a college education should inquire about 4-H scholarships available. To be eligible for most 4-H scholarships, applicants must have completed one year of 4-H, be a current 4-H member and must be in good scholastic standing with a minimum of a “C” average. Winners of scholarships will be announced at graduation ceremonies. The actual scholarship will not be awarded until after the successful completion of the first college semester.

The Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarships are provided by the Custer County 4-H Council. Four $500 scholarships and one $250 scholarship will be awarded. Scholarship application deadline is March 1, 2021.

4-H scholarships are also available from the Nebraska 4-H Foundation and the Custer County Foundation. Nebraska 4-H Foundation scholarship applications are due through online submission on Jan. 15, 2021. Custer County Foundation scholarship applications are due Feb. 1, 2021.

To obtain a 4-H scholarship handbook, contact the Nebraska Extension, Custer County Office in Custer County by calling 308-872-6831. 4-H Scholarship information can also be found online at extension.unl.edu/statewide/custer/4-h-scholarships. The office is located in the Custer County Courthouse in Broken Bow.