4-H Comeca campers complete weekend of fun

“All Creatures Great and Small” was the theme of the 2022 Dawson County 4-H Camp at Comeca, south of Cozad. Twenty-three campers, three counselors and three staff gathered June 7 to 9 for fun, fellowship and education in a camp setting.

This year’s campers were kept busy with fun activities such as canoeing, swimming, creating leather craft projects, sport tournaments, archery, rock wall climbing and ended the last camp night with a campfire and s’mores. Many laughs and memories were created in just a short amount of time at the Dawson County 4-H Camp this year.

Best camper medals, selected by the 4-H members themselves went to Paige Walahoski of Overton and Grant Walahoski of Overton. Best craft medals, selected by the 4-H counselors, were given to Dallee Barnes of Gothenburg, Grant Walahoski of Overton and Jersey Elfgren of Overton. Directors’ choice award was given to Kylee Kubert of Johnsons Lake and Kara Brockman of Elwood. Prizes also were awarded to the campers that had the cleanest cabin, the team that won the sports tournament and to the team that won the Lip Sync Contest.

4-H counselors were Rilyn Schledewitz of Oconto, Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington and Ryan Fitzgerald of Lexington. Mike Wolff, Dawson County Extension assistant; Blaire Gibbens, Dawson County Extension intern; and Chris Wolff, club leader; completed the camp staff.