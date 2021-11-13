4-H hosting virtual Recognition Night

The 2021 4-H Recognition Night for Custer County will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 via Zoom. Sponsors for the event are Arrow Seed Co., Inc., Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co. and Nebraska Extension in Custer County.

The virtual awards program will begin at 7 p.m. The program will recognize 4-H’ers, leaders and volunteers with awards for their various efforts in club work and 4-H activities. Some of the awards being presented are Outstanding 4-H Leader, Friend of 4-H, best all-around exhibitors, the Joyce Clarke Memorial Community Service Award, Leo C. Cooksley Memorial Award, and various other honors. Two and five year members will receive membership pins.

4-H leaders will receive recognition for their years of service. The 4-H Council election results will be announced during the evening.

All awards will be bundled by 4-H club and can be picked up at the Extension office by organizational leaders, along with record books, during the week. Clubs are encouraged to host their own 4-H Recognition Night “watch parties” and present their club awards as they are presented during the Zoom. It is planned to record the virtual 4-H Recognition Night for clubs to watch at a later time, if needed. Door prizes will be awarded.

The Zoom link information for 4-H Recognition Night will be emailed to 4-H families during the next week starting Monday. Anyone who would like to get the Zoom link information for the program should send an email to Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide at the Nebraska Extension — Custer County office, before noon on Friday at colleen.peterson@unl.edu. For more information about the 4-H Recognition Night, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H aide, at 308-872-6831.