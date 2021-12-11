4-H livestock program offers new learning experiences

LINCOLN — Nebraska 4-H members across the state were recognized as “members of excellence” for their participation in a new livestock program launched in 2021. The Nebraska 4-H Livestock Achievement Program was designed to promote all educational aspects of 4-H livestock projects including selection, production, leadership and exhibition by recognizing youth striving to improve in their livestock project knowledge and leadership.

The program recognizes members of excellence across all 4-H livestock project areas.

Upon acceptance into the program, participants planned what to accomplish. At the end of the 4-H year, they reported on their completed accomplishments. Additionally, participants were required to complete their annual 4-H online enrollment process, YQCA requirements and project record books in order to receive a Member of Excellence distinction.