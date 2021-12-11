4-H livestock program offers new learning experiences

LINCOLN — Nebraska 4-H members across the state were recognized as “members of excellence” for their participation in a new livestock program launched in 2021. The Nebraska 4-H Livestock Achievement Program was designed to promote all educational aspects of 4-H livestock projects including selection, production, leadership and exhibition by recognizing youth striving to improve in their livestock project knowledge and leadership.
The program recognizes members of excellence across all 4-H livestock project areas.
Upon acceptance into the program, participants planned what to accomplish. At the end of the 4-H year, they reported on their completed accomplishments. Additionally, participants were required to complete their annual 4-H online enrollment process, YQCA requirements and project record books in order to receive a Member of Excellence distinction.
The program saw positive participant outcomes in its inaugural year, with 26 youth from 20 Nebraska counties receiving their member of excellence distinction. Youth chose to participate for a variety of reasons, including wanting to learn more about their project and their species’ industry, a desire to increase their own leadership in 4-H and in their particular project, and identifying this as a way to bring new people into the project, just to name a few.
4-H members who completed are requirements of the program, and their counties, are listed as follows:
Excellence in beef
Ella Miller (Cass); Everett Funk (Loup); Faith Miller (Hooker); Greyson Hollopeter Swan (Cherry); Lacey Schmidt (Thayer); Logan Schmidt (Thayer); McKenzie VanDeWalle (Fillmore); Trapper Wyatt Wilcox (Antelope).
Excellence in dairy cattle
Kaitlyn Hanson (Saunders).
Excellence in meat goat
Autumn Hoppe (Holt); Brooke Carey (Holt); Miya Carey (Holt).
Excellence in poultry
Anne Nygren (Saunders); Janae Oberg (Frontier); Jon Oberg (Frontier).
Excellence in rabbit
Adriana Hernandez (Washington); Andrew Frain (Lancaster); Elisa Oberg (Frontier).
Excellence in sheep
Ava Myers (Hamilton); Cora Roth (Boyd); Katelyn Dorsey (Valley); Maggie Roberts (Otoe); Arabella Rolfsmeyer (Buffalo); Trapper Wyatt Wilcox (Antelope).
Excellence in swine
Hunter Creech (Scotts Bluff); Kade Goedeken (Platte); Maggie Roberts (Otoe); Olivia Beel (Brown).
The 4-H Livestock Achievement Program is now accepting applications for 2022, and can be found at 4h.unl.edu/livestock-achievement-program.