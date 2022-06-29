4-H releases presentation contest results

During the last few days, eight area 4-H’ers have been working hard preparing their presentations for Dawson County’s 2022 4-H presentation contest.

Elaine Redfern of Holdrege judged the Tuesday event. Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator, conducted the event.

The Dawson County Bankers presented all the 4-H contestants with a $10 bill as a bonus for their efforts.

Each year, a 4-H club’s name is placed on a plaque sponsored by Dawson County Farm Bureau to the top home economics and agriculture 4-H clubs. Tail Twisters 4-H Club of Gothenburg won the privilege to have their name on the agriculture plaque. The alternate was Horseshoe Bend 4-H Club of Lexington.

Representing Dawson County at the State Fair competition will be Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad and Casey Wahlgren, Grant Wahlgren and Reid Wahlgren, all of Gothenburg.

The following purple ribbons were awarded:

» Brooklyn Reiman, Cozad, “The Weed Free Zone.”

» Casey Wahlgren, Gothenburg, “HONK, HONK, BANG!”

» Grant Wahlgren, Gothenburg, “The Importance of Handicapped Parking Laws.”

» Reid Wahlgren, Gothenburg, “A Day in the Life of a Farmer.”

» Seth Wahlgren, Gothenburg, “Epic Fireworks Pictures.”

Blue Ribbon winners were:

» Terrence Bliven, Lexington, “Brownie Boost.”

» Cassidy Reiman, Cozad, “Giddy Up and Draw.”

» Mckenna Reiman, Cozad, “The Guide to Becoming a Chicken Farmer.”