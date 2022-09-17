4-H releases State Fair Fashion Show results for Frontier County

Four Frontier County 4-H members were among 192 4-H members who participated in the 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island on Aug. 27.

This year, the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show was divided into three, smaller fashion shows to accommodate the runway space in Raising Nebraska. 4-H members modeled for a panel of judges and a crowd of about 700 during the Nebraska State Fair.

Frontier County 4-H member Ansley Williams from Eustis received a purple ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Williams constructed and modeled her high school prom dress.

Curtis 4-H member Grace Brennemann received a blue ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Brennemann constructed a dress and jacket combination from wool fabric.

Skyler Oberg of Farnam received a purple ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show showcasing her consumer skills with a purchased pants and top outfit along with accessories.

Ella Brennemann of Curtis received a purple ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show “Shopping in Style” showcasing her consumer skills with a purchased dress and denim jacket complete with shoes.

The special Best of Show constructed Fashion Show Award winners were Saidi Ringenberg of Dawson County, Isabelle Barkoudah of Gage County, Clare Bauman of Lancaster County, Chloe Jeffers of Hayes County and Zane Schneidereit of Blaine County. These garments were all on display in the 4-H Design Gallery in the 4-H & FFA Exhibition Building at the state fair. These winners also received cash awards.

Ringenberg also received the 2022 Nebraska Make It With Wool 4-H Fashion Show plaque.

New this year were two Best of Show Fashion Show Awards for Shopping in Style, presented to Ellie Pagel of Adams County and Emily Kircher of Red Willow County. Their two cash awards were sponsored by Megan Burda of Brick Road Boutique.