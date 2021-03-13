4-H speaking contest reveals final results

Eighteen Dawson County 4-H members participated in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest Monday at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington, according to a release from Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator.

An MP3/radio, courtesy of KRVN, was presented to the high individual in each of the three speech divisions. All 4-H’ers received $10 for participating in the contest, courtesy of Dawson County Bankers. Radio station KRVN provided county ribbons for all contestants.

The winners in the speech competition were Griffin Owens, junior division; Grant Wahlgren, intermediate division; and Casey Wahlgren, senior division. Two $10 bills courtesy of the Dawson County 4-H Foundation were presented to Carson Reiman and Parker Walahoski for being high individuals in the PSA category.

Representing Dawson County at State Public Speaking Contest in June will be Carson Reiman, Greta Rickertsen, Grant Wahlgren and Paige Walahoski in the intermediate division; Kylie Sellers and Casey Wahlgren in the senior division; Jaden Hunke, Harper Lopez, Brooklyn Reiman, Carson Reiman and Wesley Thompson in the intermediate PSA division; and Parker Walahoski in the senior PSA category.