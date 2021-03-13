4-H speaking contest reveals final results

Eighteen Dawson County 4-H members participated in the 4-H Public Speaking Contest Monday at the Dawson County Extension Office in Lexington, according to a release from Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator.
An MP3/radio, courtesy of KRVN, was presented to the high individual in each of the three speech divisions. All 4-H’ers received $10 for participating in the contest, courtesy of Dawson County Bankers. Radio station KRVN provided county ribbons for all contestants.
The winners in the speech competition were Griffin Owens, junior division; Grant Wahlgren, intermediate division; and Casey Wahlgren, senior division. Two $10 bills courtesy of the Dawson County 4-H Foundation were presented to Carson Reiman and Parker Walahoski for being high individuals in the PSA category.
Representing Dawson County at State Public Speaking Contest in June will be Carson Reiman, Greta Rickertsen, Grant Wahlgren and Paige Walahoski in the intermediate division; Kylie Sellers and Casey Wahlgren in the senior division; Jaden Hunke, Harper Lopez, Brooklyn Reiman, Carson Reiman and Wesley Thompson in the intermediate PSA division; and Parker Walahoski in the senior PSA category.
Purple ribbon winners in the junior division were Braelynn Anderson of Gothenburg, “Horsing Around in 4-H”; and Griffin Owens of Lexington, “5-H, Who Knew?”
Blue ribbon winners in the junior division were Terrence Bliven of Lexington, “Happy Meal?”; and Cassidy Reiman of Cozad, “My Gold Medal Career.”
Purple ribbon winners in the intermediate division were Carson Reiman of Cozad, “Virtues of the Clover”; Greta Rickertsen of Lexington, “Making Cents of Your 4-H Livestock Project”; Grant Wahlgren of Gothenburg, “Behind the Scenes Look at a 4-H Meeting”; and Paige Walahoski of Overton, “Name That Project.”
Blue ribbon winners in the intermediate division were Elijah Graves of Cozad, “How Speech Can Make You Grow”; Jaden Hunke of Lexington, “4-H — It’s Sew Great”; Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad, “Building Me Into a Model Citizen”; Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington, “Legos ... Who Knew?!” and Andrew Salomon of Gothenburg, “Missing Out.”
Purple ribbon winners in the senior division were Kylie Sellers of Lexington, “Friendships in 4-H”; and Casey Wahlgren of Gothenburg, “4-H Today, Opportunities Tomorrow.”
Purple ribbon winner in the PSA junior division were Griffin Owens of Lexington, “All Aboard”; and Cassidy Reiman of Cozad, “Everyone’s Welcome.”
Purple ribbon winners in the PSA intermediate division were Jaden Hunke of Lexington, “4-H Prepares Us”; Harper Lopez of Lexington, “Want to Hear About Opportunities?”; Brooklyn Reiman of Cozad, “Get Creative With 4-H”; Carson Reiman of Cozad, “4-H: Who’s It For?”; and Wesley Thompson of Lexington, “So Many Choices.”