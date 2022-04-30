4-H volunteers receive state awards

Twenty-two adult volunteers, one 4-H member and a family of volunteers are being recognized with Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Awards.

The Kristy and Dave Hattan Family from Lancaster County is receiving the Multi-Generation Family of Volunteers Award, according to a press release. Additional family members include: Jill Hattan, Tyler Hattan, Tammy Wollen, Brandy Brock.

This award recognizes a family with at least three generations of active 4-H volunteers.

Marlie Mundt, 4-H member in Merrick County, is receiving the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award. This award recognizes a 4-H member, ages 14 to 18, who has made a meaningful impact on their local 4-H community.

Eleven individuals are receiving Emerging Adult Volunteer Awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served less than three years in their local 4-H community. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. Recipients include: Wendy Scheenan, Sheridan County; Krista Thoene, Garfield County; Matt Weideman, Lincoln County; Mary Ann Whitebear, Phelps County; Mercedes Barg, Madison County; Joy Harris, Nance County; Cathy Hill-Klein, Platte County; Hunter Purcell, Dodge County; Sadie Hammond, Lancaster County; Lisa Paul, Jefferson County; Natasha Vavra, Cass County.

Eleven individuals are receiving Outstanding Adult Volunteer Awards. These awards recognize current volunteers who have served more than four years. One individual is recognized for each Nebraska Extension Engagement Zone. Recipients include: Bill Riggs, Dawes County; Jolene Dunbar, Loup County; Dean Batie, Buffalo County; Jo Teter, Red Willow County; Doug McKibbon, Madison County; Kathy Gorecki, Howard County; Brigen Kinnison, Platte County; Kim Jackson, Burt County; Kath Conroy, Lancaster County; Michael Scholz, Saline County; Kim Cawley, Cass County.