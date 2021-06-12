4Rs Nutrient Stewardship Field Day set for July 15 in Ithaca

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting the first annual 4Rs Nutrient Stewardship Field Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 15 at the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca.

The 4Rs is a nutrient management and water stewardship approach which emphasizes fertilizer use with the right source, right rate, right time and right placement of fertilizers, the university said in a press release. This science-based approach focuses on the best nutrient management practices and sustainable crop production with increasing crop yield and farmer’s profit while protecting the environment.

Key advantages of following 4Rs Nutrient Management Stewardship include:

» An efficient and effective soil fertility program for optimizing the crop nutrient requirements.

» Reducing the cost of fertilizer input while ensuring crop nutrient needs.

» Increasing synchrony of soil nutrients availability and crop growth and development.

» Reducing the potential for nutrient loss to surface water, groundwater and air.

» Enabling efficient use of water with the combined interaction of nutrients availability, crop growth and water use.